SESSION Pilates Coming to Preston Royal Village

SESSION Pilates will open a location at Preston Royal Village this spring.

The reformer Pilates studio opened its first location in the Knox/Henderson area in 2016 and expanded to Lakewood the following year.

“The way that SESSION has morphed into a lifestyle for so many will never not blow my mind,” founder and operating owner Brittany Grignon said. “The opening of this Preston Royal studio is very special to us because it is something that our clients have been asking for for a long time now, and I am overwhelmed with excitement that we are able to make this happen for clients who have been with and supported us amid the lows of COVID and the highs of extremely full classes.”

The studio also has locations in University Park and Plano. A location in Frisco will open at the same time as Preston Royal Village.

The new Preston Hollow location will be located at 5959 Royal Lane, Suite 624. For more information, visit sessionpilates.com or follow @sessionpilates on Instagram.