Fleurs de Villes to Celebrate Local Arts, Culture

Fleurs de Villes will debut at NorthPark Center in March with a new exhibition: Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE, a fresh floral celebration inspired by North Texas’ arts and cultural scene.

The exhibition will take place March 20-24 and is free and open to the public.

Fleurs de Villes is a floral exhibition on view throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe.

The NorthPark Center exhibition will feature 15 one-of-a-kind fresh floral mannequins selected by a selection of floral designers in North Texas. Each floral display draws inspiration from Dallas’ arts and cultural community including ballet, opera, symphony, theater, visual arts, and other forms.

“For many years, we have been asked about our plans to come to Texas, so we are thrilled to make our entry at NorthPark Center, Dallas’ top shopping destination,” Fleurs de Villes co-founder Karen Marshall said. “Our theme ARTISTE is a perfect pairing with this venerable institution, so well-known for its commitment to great art and local artists, as well as tis incredible seasonal landscaping.”

Dallas will be the second stop on the Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE global tour that will travel through the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. NorthPark and Fleurs de Villes will announce the partnering arts and cultural organizations, floral designers, and full calendar of events in the weeks ahead.

“The unique and colorful presentation, ARTISTE, complements NorthPark’s long-standing commitment to public art, culture, and landscape,” NorthPark head of programming Anna Kern said. “We look forward to showcasing the incredible talents of local floral designers while also highlighting the rich cultural offerings of local museums and performing arts organizations in Dallas-Fort Worth.”