Family Compass Announces Antwone Fisher as Luncheon Speaker

Screenwriter, director, and children’s advocate Antwone Fisher will be the guest speaker at Family Compass’ sixth-annual North Star Luncheon on April 29.

The fundraiser, presented by The Rosewood Corporation, will be held at the Dallas Country Club.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Antwone Fisher as our guest speaker for the luncheon,” Family Compass CEO Ona Foster said. “Antwone will truly inspire as he shares his journey from a challenging and abusive childhood to the man he is today. His conversation with returning emcee Calvert Collins-Bratton is sure to engage and uplift our luncheon guests.”

Fisher spent time in the foster care system, including being placed with an abusive foster family, causing him to become a passionate advocate for children by raising awareness and sharing his personal journey.

Award-winning registered dietician Neva Cochran will receive the 2024 North Star Award. Cochran has served as a nutrition communications consultant for more than 30 years and believes all families deserve access to safe and nutritious food.

Helen Holman will be the event’s honorary chair. She has served on Family Compass’ advisory committee and has been a supporter of the organization for many years.

“In addition to what promises to be an enthralling conversation between Antwone and Calvert, we are also honored to recognize two outstanding supporters of Family Compass at the luncheon — 2024 North Star Award recipient Neva Cochran and luncheon honorary chair Helen Holman,” Foster said. “Both have been long-standing supporters of Family Compass’ mission, and we hope the community will join us to celebrate both of these extraordinary women.”

The luncheon chairs are Neda Bahramnejad and Vanessa Fuquay.

For more information or to purchase tickets, tables, or sponsorships, visit family-compass.networkforgood.com/events/62732-6th-annual-north-star-luncheon.