TWF to Host Leadership Forum, Awards Celebration April 30

The Texas Women’s Foundation will host its Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration on April 30 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

The day will begin with #BESTSELF, an empowerment event for girls who are in their teens. Leadership forums with the 2024 Maura Women Helping Women and Young Leader recipients will talk about their lives and how they got there. At the end of the night, Deborah Roberts, senior national affairs correspondent and ABC news contributing anchor, will lead the Awards Celebration and dinner.

Sakina Rasheed Foster, Haynes and Boone partner and office managing partner, along with Veronica Torres Hazley, founder of Hey Chica!, will co-chair the event.

“We invite you to join us on April 30 as we listen, learn, and are charged with uplifting our community and our colleagues,” Foster said. “Starting with our #BESTSELF program, our community will share its collective wisdom and empower the next generation to become the best versions of themselves and leaders in their circles of influence.”

“Our program then shifts to our honorees who will inspire you with their stories,” Hazley added. “Their roles in academia, nonprofits, leadership and business have impacted thousands of women and girls and their families to create a better community for all. Plus, we’re honored to have Deborah Roberts of ABC be a part of the conversation.”

The Maura Women Helping Women Award has been given to more than 225 people who have made a lasting impact for women of all ages for 45 years. Brenda Jackson, selection co-chair, and Carrie Freeman Parsons, TXWF chairwoman and selection co-chair, were in charge of the committee to select the following honorees:

Heather Bellino (Austin, Texas), Texas Advocacy Project

Marsha Clark (Frisco, Texas), Marsha Clark & Associates

Adeeba A. Raheem, Ph.D. (El Paso, Texas), University of Texas at El Paso

Jamila Thomas (Dallas, Texas), Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas

The Young Leader Award sees leaders as making a difference along with their courage to reach their goals and lead the way for other women. This year’s recipients:

Cimajie Best (Dallas, Texas), Allyn Media

Hilda H. McClure (Addison, Texas), Cannenta Center for Healing and Empowerment