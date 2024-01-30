Savarese, Rangers Take 7-6A Swim Crown

Jesuit Dallas won seven events to claim the boys team title at the District 7-6A swimming meet on Saturday at Loos Natatorium.

William Savarese and Jonah Ruhl won four gold medals apiece for the Rangers. Savarese took the 500-yard freestyle and 200 individual medley, while freshman Ruhl was the top finisher in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle. Both also contributed to a pair of Jesuit’s three relay victories.

The top swimmers in each event will advance to the Class 6A Region I meet on Feb. 9-10 in Lewisville.

Highland Park won two races but was edged out by Richardson Pearce for the runner-up spot in the team standings. Ruihan Ziu claimed an individual gold medal in the 100 breaststroke for the Scots, and Nathan Chan took the 100 backstroke.

In the girls standings, HP earned a meet-high six event wins but finished second as a team behind Pearce.

Angelina Huang and Lydia Westcott were each quadruple gold medalists for the Lady Scots. Huang touched first in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley, while Westcott won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Huang and Westcott also were part of HP’s triumphs in the 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay. Plus, Max McAllister and Bella Dewhirst turned in strong performances.