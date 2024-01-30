Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Caroline Karpenko serves traditional Ukrainian dumplings and a pastry-like dessert called a Napoleon. Chris McGathey
HP CultureFest Explores a World of Food, Music, and Fun

William Taylor

A group formed to keep in touch during the pandemic still encourages Park Cities parents and students to connect, collaborate, and celebrate.

Park Cities International Friends, working with Highland Park ISD, hosted its second HP CultureFest in December 2023.

The Dec. 9 festival at the Highland Park High School cafeteria highlighted the sights, sounds, and tastes of more than 35 nations, including the United States.

“We’re thrilled for the success of the CultureFest,” co-chair Parul Harsora said. “Thanks to the support from the district, student and parent volunteers, and our sponsors, we created a window to the world in HPISD.”

More than 850 attendees enjoyed performances, including African drummers and HP Bollywood dancers, participated in crafts such as origami and henna tattoos, watched or participated in a fashion show, and dined at food trucks.

Nazli Guven, who moved to the Park Cities from Turkey in 2017, and other parents formed PCIF in 2020. The organization held its inaugural HP CultureFest in November 2022.

Japanese games
African drummers
Culturefest 2023 featured festive, traditional foods from Guatemala and other countries.
Catherine Li showcases traditional Chinese handwriting.
William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

