HP CultureFest Explores a World of Food, Music, and Fun

A group formed to keep in touch during the pandemic still encourages Park Cities parents and students to connect, collaborate, and celebrate.

Park Cities International Friends, working with Highland Park ISD, hosted its second HP CultureFest in December 2023.

The Dec. 9 festival at the Highland Park High School cafeteria highlighted the sights, sounds, and tastes of more than 35 nations, including the United States.

“We’re thrilled for the success of the CultureFest,” co-chair Parul Harsora said. “Thanks to the support from the district, student and parent volunteers, and our sponsors, we created a window to the world in HPISD.”

More than 850 attendees enjoyed performances, including African drummers and HP Bollywood dancers, participated in crafts such as origami and henna tattoos, watched or participated in a fashion show, and dined at food trucks.

Nazli Guven, who moved to the Park Cities from Turkey in 2017, and other parents formed PCIF in 2020. The organization held its inaugural HP CultureFest in November 2022.

Japanese games African drummers Culturefest 2023 featured festive, traditional foods from Guatemala and other countries. Catherine Li showcases traditional Chinese handwriting.