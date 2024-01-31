Compass School Hires New Director of Advancement

Katie Townend Doherty will start as director of advancement for the Compass School of Texas on June 1.

Doherty joins the team from The Hockaday School, where she has worked as upper school admission division director for the last 15 years.

In her new role, she will lead Compass’ efforts on fundraising, strategic growth, and community outreach.

“I am humbled and honored to be a part of this vision,” Doherty said. “As a native Dallasite, I know how competitive the independent school market is. Parents will be thrilled to know the Compass School of Texas will offer enrollment in pre-kindergarten through third grade this fall.”

“We are not only building a new school to meet the demands of our community, but we are building a legacy,” she continued. “I’m inspired by our team as we are all committed to partnering with our friends and community to offer our children the education they deserve.”

During her tenure at Hockaday, Doherty worked with families seeking to enroll their children in an independent school. She crafted communications to grow the school’s local and national footprint by collaborating with divisions and departments across the organization.

She launched the school’s parent ambassador program, which has fostered a sense of community and partnership at Hockaday. She also worked as the annual fund chair, a member of the benefit committee, and part of the steering committee during the ISAS re-accreditation process.

Doherty is fluent in Spanish and holds an MBA in management and leadership from Northwood University’s DeVos Graduate School of Business.