Dallas ISD Hosts 10th-Annual STEM Expo This Weekend

Dallas ISD’s STEM Expo — which is also the largest STEM Expo in Texas — will celebrate its 10th-annual event on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The event, which will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will allow students to investigate, design, and create real-world science, technology, engineering, and math activities and projects.

The district anticipates 5,000 attendees this year.

Crystal Alexander has been responsible for the STEM Expo since its first one in 2014. She’s worked for the district for 23 years and has held roles as STEM manager, STEM Expo coordinator, and math manager.

“Our participants often get enthusiastic when they see new exhibitions or get in touch early to volunteer or participate,” Alexander said. “The most positive comment is witnessing families come back year after year with more members.”

The event will bring together students, educators, parents, community members, and other stakeholders to engage in more than 100 activities and network with local academic partners. The Expo will also highlight the district’s STEM and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math)-focused programs, career institutes, collegiate academies, and career and technical education pathways.

Alexander says she anticipates this year’s participants being captivated and interested in STEM-related experiments and activities.

“(The expo) gives me great pleasure to continue the work and connect with campuses and leaders within the district, industry and academic partners, and DFW community members in providing an academic experience where our participants can create, build, and design while making connections to STEM-focused career fields and/or areas of study,” Alexander said.