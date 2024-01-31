Thursday, February 1, 2024

File photo
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 22-28

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: RETURN OFFENDER

A fraudster was found in possession of a woman’s ID before 7:33 p.m. Jan. 22 at Preston Forest Village. The offender also had an active criminal trespass warning at the location.

22 Monday

An unwanted visitor was issued a criminal trespass warning before 11:58 a.m. at Preston Forest Square.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 3:21 p.m. at an office at the Market at Preston Forest

A burglar stole clothing from a retail store at Pavilion on Lovers Lane at an unlisted time.

Stolen at an unlisted time: the rear license plate off of a man’s car in the 4200 block of Valley Ridge Road.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at a parking lot in the 8100 block of Preston Road.

Reported at an unlisted time: A thief stole from a man in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

23 Tuesday

A trespasser returned to a location around 10:29 a.m. that they previously were criminally trespassed from at NorthPark Center.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A burglar stole property from a medical facility before 11:27 a.m. in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

A fraudster used a woman’s information and credit card before 4:55 p.m. at a financial institution. The woman reported from a home in the 5900 block of Royal Crest Drive.

A thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

24 Wednesday

A drunk driver was reported as having a handgun accessible around 1:23 a.m. in the 7900 block of Briarwood Lane.

Reported around 7:45 p.m.: “aggressive panhandling” at NorthPark Center.

A burglar broke a window of a car at an unlisted time at Preston Tower and stole property. 

A burglar broke the window of a man’s car at an unlisted time in the Preston Tower parking lot.

Someone committed a cyberspace crime against a man in the 6000 block of Boca Raton Drive at an unlisted time.

25 Thursday

A burglar forced entry into an office building in the 5400 block of Forest Lane before 12:25 a.m.

An abandoned stolen truck was recovered before 5:21 p.m. in the parking lot of The Citadel at Preston.

Reported around 5:35 p.m.: violation of a bond condition order in the 5900 block of Elderwood Drive.

Stolen before 6:02 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.

Someone was caught in possession of methamphetamine and a stolen vehicle before 7:01 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A reckless driver hit a man’s vehicle, caused damage, then fled the scene without leaving information before 8:06 p.m. in the parking lot of the Market at Preston Forest.

A thief stole from a man at a Preston Royal Village retail store at an unlisted time.

26 Friday

Reported around 7:13 a.m.: A burglar entered a man’s locked vehicle without damage and stole property in the 6300 block of Norway Road.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

A thief stole from a woman at The Hockaday School at an unprovided time.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man in the 6000 block of Preston Haven Drive.

27 Saturday 

Caught before 2:10 a.m.: a drunk driver in the 5000 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A man reported harassment at an unlisted time at a home in the 6700 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

A thief stole property from a woman’s driveway at an unprovided time in the 10800 block of Crooked Creek Drive.

Reported at an unprovided time: A thief stole from a man at a home in the 7000 block of Lupton Drive.

28 Sunday

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s car from the 5400 block of Druid Lane.

