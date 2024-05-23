Panel to Mark 90th Anniversary of Bonnie and Clyde Ambush

The Dallas Historical Society and Texas Rangers Association Foundation will mark the 90th anniversary of the infamous end of Bonnie and Clyde with a panel discussion exploring their careers and the impact of their story across various mediums, most notably feature films.

The panel will feature David Born (Sheriff Jordan) and Dean Denton (Deputy Bob Alcorn) from the Netflix Original Film The Highwaymen, Mike Gault, the great-grandson of Texas Ranger Maney Gault, and Dr. Jody Edward Ginn of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame/Museum. Justice Ken Wise, host of the Wise About Texas podcast, will guide the discussion.

The event will be held at the Hall of State at Fair Park at 7 p.m. on May 23. It is free and open to the public, but advance registration is requested. CPE credit is available for educators.

Light snacks and refreshments will be available at a VIP Meet and Greet at 6 p.m. Tickets to the Meet and Greet are $30 per person and are available by clicking HERE.

The Highwaymen co-stars will recount their experiences filming the ambush scene at the actual site of Bonnie and Clyde’s demise. Ginn will explore the careers of the notorious outlaw couple, emphasizing their impact on the victims and families affected by their crime spree. Ginn is the author of Palmito Ranch: From Civil War Battlefield to National Historic Landmark and East Texas Troubles: The Allred Rangers’ Cleanup of San Augustine. He also served as historical consultant for publicity for ‘The Highwaymen.’

More information about the event is available at dallashistory.org/programs, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 214-421-4500.