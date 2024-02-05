Tuesday, February 6, 2024

St. Mark's freshman Dawson Battie scored 23 points during a win over ESD in the regular-season finale. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Battie, Lions Earn Top SPC Tourney Seed

Todd Jorgenson

St. Mark’s clinched the top seed in the upcoming the SPC boys basketball tournament on Friday with a convincing victory over rival Episcopal School of Dallas.

Freshman standout Dawson Battie keyed the 68-35 victory with a game-high 23 points for the Lions (23-8), who extended their winning streak to 10 games.

The biggest win for St. Mark’s came during a thrilling 87-83 overtime triumph against Greenhill to break a first-place tie in the North Zone standings on Jan. 26. The Hornets (27-3) will be the No. 4 seed in the tournament beginning Thursday in Houston.

Bryan Graham added 11 points, Henry Estes had 10, and Luke Laczkowski contributed eight in the regular-season finale for the Lions, who took command early and pulled away from ESD.

Joshua Logan scored 12 points to pace the Eagles (19-11), who will be the No. 6 seed in the eight-team tournament.

St. Mark’s is seeking its first SPC title since 2020. Houston Episcopal is the boys defending champion, while Houston Christian will seek to defend the girls crown.

