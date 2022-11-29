Thursday, December 1, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

This week's tournament will be the final preparation for Highland Park prior to District 7-6A play. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Lady Scots Set for Birdville Tournament

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park will continue its busy girls basketball nondistrict schedule this week at the Northeast Richland Lions Club tournament in Haltom City.

The Lady Scots (8-4) will open with a first-round game against Birdville on Thursday at Thomas Coliseum. Bracket play will continue on Friday and Saturday.

It will be the final test for HP prior to the start of District 7-6A play on Dec. 9 at Richardson. The Lady Scots also will look to bounce back from a season-low offensive output during a 54-40 loss at McKinney on Monday.

You May Also Like

Biediger Wins Fall Finale in Texarkana

Todd Jorgenson 0

Scots Drop Home Opener to Harker Heights

Todd Jorgenson 0

Gallery: HP Girls vs. Bishop Lynch

Chris McGathey 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.