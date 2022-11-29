Lady Scots Set for Birdville Tournament

Highland Park will continue its busy girls basketball nondistrict schedule this week at the Northeast Richland Lions Club tournament in Haltom City.

The Lady Scots (8-4) will open with a first-round game against Birdville on Thursday at Thomas Coliseum. Bracket play will continue on Friday and Saturday.

It will be the final test for HP prior to the start of District 7-6A play on Dec. 9 at Richardson. The Lady Scots also will look to bounce back from a season-low offensive output during a 54-40 loss at McKinney on Monday.