Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 29-Feb. 4

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SLEEPY SHOPLIFTER

A shoplifter may have ended up catching his PURE Zzzs behind bars when the Vicks Melatonin and Irwin Naturals products he stole from CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road at 7:03 p.m. on Tuesday were recovered and he was arrested.

UNIVERSITY PARK

29 Monday

A thief with expensive tastes and perhaps a guilty conscience took, and then returned, $498 worth of gold jewelry from a store in the 6700 block of Snider Plaza sometime before 12:51 p.m.

A chocolate-craving shoplifter was arrested for stealing $47.07 worth of Godiva and Lindt products, as well as an Essie nail care item, from a CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 11:59 p.m.

30 Tuesday

Someone entered an unlocked Ford Explorer at 3:38 a.m. in the 3300 block of Purdue Street, but didn’t take anything.

A thief who stole a $20 Apple phone charger from an unlocked GMC Yukon Denali in the 4400 block of Glenwick Lane was caught on film at 3:45 a.m. by a Ring security camera.

An officer caught a car burglar in the act at 3:56 a.m. in the 3100 block of Purdue Street, then discovered three more cars with open doors. The burglar fled, and nothing was taken from any of the vehicles, which had all been left unlocked.

Sometime before 5:30 a.m., a burglar entered a Lexus in the 3300 block of Purdue Street. Nothing of value was reported missing.

Reported at 7:13 a.m.: A burglar broke into Hudson House in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane and stole $840 worth of building materials.

Officers made warrant arrests of a homeless man and woman at 7:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of Preston Road.

Sometime before 8:45 a.m., a burglar entered a GMC Yukon Denali in the 4200 block of Hanover Street and stole a Glock 19 pistol.

Reported at 11:17 a.m.: a fraudster opened bank accounts with the identifying information of a man in the 3500 block of Granada Avenue.

31 Wednesday

An iPhone 15 Pro was stolen prior to 7:43 a.m. from a convenience store in the 3900 block of Lovers Lane.

A teacher made threats toward other school employees prior to 2:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Westminster Avenue.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A fraudster used a woman’s banking information to steal $1,008 before 5:03 p.m. The crime occurred in cyberspace, but it was reported in the 2700 block of Hanover Street.

A noise disturbance led to a family violence arrest at 11:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of University Boulevard.

1 Thursday

Reported at 10:16 a.m.: A fraudster used the identifying information of a man in the 4500 block of Shenandoah Avenue to open a loan account without his permission.

Would-be-thieves fled from CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road at 8:16 p.m. without taking anything of value.

2 Friday

Reported at 11:03 a.m.: Forgers used fake cash to pay for items from a grocery store in the 6600 block of Snider Plaza.

3 Saturday

Officers made a warrant arrest of a man at 1:29 p.m. in the 2800 block of Lovers Lane.

A thief may have headed for the slopes with the $290 in Scarpa, Black Diamond, and other recreational equipment reported stolen at 3:17 p.m. from an unlocked Lexus GX 460 in the 2900 block of Milton Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

30 Tuesday

A burglar broke the window of a Volkswagen Jetta parked in an unfenced driveway before 8:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Beverly Drive and stole a men’s jacket and employee Walmart vest.

A thief smashed in the passenger door of a Chevy Suburban parked in the 3400 block of Armstrong Parkway before 10:20 a.m. and stole a Michael Kors purse, a $400 Louis Vuitton wallet, a $40,000 wedding ring, a driver’s license and visa and debit cards.

A careless driver struck a Toyota 4Runner at about 11:17 p.m. and did not leave identifying information in the Highland Park Village parking lot.

31 Wednesday

A woman was arrested on a warrant at 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Armstrong Parkway.

Reported at 5:42 p.m.: A reckless driver hit a Toyota Sequoia parked in the 3600 block of Shenandoah Street, shattering one of its tail lights, and drove off without leaving information.

2 Friday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A thief entered a GMC Yukon in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue prior to 7:13 a.m. and took Hoka running shoes, a gym bag and workout clothes, but officers recovered the items in the road several blocks away.

A careless driver backed into a landscaping pillar at 8:59 a.m. in Highland Park Village.

A Mercedes remote key found in the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue was turned in to police at 9:45 a.m.

4 Sunday

Reported at 4:04 p.m.: A terrible parker hit a Lexus in Highland Park Village while attempting to pull into the space next to it, then fled without leaving information.