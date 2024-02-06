Galleria, Girl Scouts Partner to Redefine ‘Influencer’

The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and Galleria Dallas have collaborated for a display titled “Redefining Influencers” to showcase positive role models for teens.

The exhibit, which is on display until Feb. 25, displays three North Texas professionals and two Girl Scout Gold Award winners. Those featured include Amber Williams, Devyn Walker, Linda Garcia, Kelsey Jahnke, and Anya Aggarwal.

“Young women today are barraged with a variety of voices hoping to influence them,” GSNETX CEO Jennifer Bartowski said. “We are proud to collaborate with Galleria Dallas to bring real influencers for change to the forefront of that dialogue.”

Girl Scouts will also be selling cookies on weekends while the display is up.

In addition to the exhibit, GSNETX will partner with will partner Girl Scouts with architects and engineers to compete in a design contest to make Girl Scout cookie boxes stand up on their own.

Four teams of Girl Scouts will build from 1,000 empty Girl Scout cookie boxes on Feb. 25, scored by experienced judges and the public.

The Galleria is also hosting Girl Scout Skate Day from noon to 9 p.m. at the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center, where surrounding Girl Scouts are encouraged to wear their uniforms for free skate rental and a patch.

“As a woman who benefitted from experience as a Girl Scout in the Cookie Program, being able to partner with the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas to share this important message is personally empowering,” Galleria Dallas director of marketing Megan Townsend said. “Galleria Dallas is committed to being a powerful voice in the community and to help elevate the dialogue that shapes the women of tomorrow.”