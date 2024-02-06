Parish Upsets District Leader Ursuline

Ursuline had its five-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, but kept the inside track to a girls basketball district championship.

Parish Episcopal rallied to upset the first-place Bears 62-55 to remain in a contentious battle for postseason seeding in the upcoming TAPPS 6A playoffs.

However, Ursuline can still cap off its best season in more than a decade with a league crown. The Bears (19-9) remain in sole possession of first place with one showdown remaining on Feb. 13 against second-place Plano Prestonwood.

Meanwhile, the Panthers (14-13) bounced back from a recent four-game skid with back-to-back victories to keep their hopes of a winning season alive.