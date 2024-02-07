Thursday, February 8, 2024

FROM LEFT: Sepeid Goudarzi, Caroline Carter, Joseph Suchala, Caden Roseman, Alexia Stine, Claire Gunter, and Alba del Rio. PHOTO: Ian McCloskey
Preston Hollow Society 

Action Allies United Hosts Lunar Accords Gala

Grace Chandler 0 Comments

Action Allies United is hosting its Lunar Accords Gala on Saturday, Feb. 24, with State Rep. Salman Bhojani of House District 92 as the keynote speaker.

The event will be held at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

Action Allies United was started by Hillcrest High School history teacher Anna Sifford and her students, with a mission to help an all-girls school in Morocco whose dormitory was destroyed by an earthquake.

“We are the next generation who are going to solve world affairs and world issues to imitate what future scholars will do when a call to action is needed,” said Allie Schnitzer, one of the students selected to work with Sifford.

