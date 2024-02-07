Thursday, February 8, 2024

Sudie L. Williams Talented and Gifted Academy is located at 4518 Pomona Road. PHOTO: Courtesy Dallas ISD
Children at Risk Highly Ranks Sudie L. Williams Academy

Maria Lawson

Sudie L. Williams Talented and Gifted Academy earned top spots in Children at Risk’s school rankings in two categories.

The school was named number one in the elementary school category and number two in the middle school category. Sudie L. Williams also was named second in the middle school category last year.

Children at Risk is a research and advocacy organization addressing the root causes of poor public policies affecting children and ranks all Texas elementary, middle, and high schools in the following categories:

  • Student Achievement: how students perform on standardized tests (STAAR)
  • Campus Performance: how a school compares in test scores to schools with similar levels of poverty
  • Student Growth: how students improve on their STAAR tests in a school year
  • College Readiness (high school only): how many students are graduating on time and participating in other college-readiness activities

The organization aims to help parents, educators, and community members better understand how their local schools are performing and spark dialogue on the quality of public education across Texas.

