Love is Regular Vet Visits

Regular every 6 months CHECK-UPS (pets age 5-15x faster than we do, depending on year of life)

• PREVENTION + Diagnostics (heartworm, flea/tick, blood screening) early detection increases prognosis + more cost effective

• ANNUAL DENTISTRY: >80% pets have dental disease (many owners unaware pet is in PAIN, infection is spreading into bloodstream).

• Quality DIET & EXERCISE

DVC is a boutique neighbor-owned private veterinary practice serving Preston Hollow & Park Cities for over half a century