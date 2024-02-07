American Girl at The Shops at Park Lane to Open March 2

American Girl’s new retail store at The Shops at Park Lane’s opening date is confirmed: March 2.

It will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dallas fans to our newly imagined experiential store,” said Jamie Cygielman, global senior vice president and general manager of American Girl. “Centrally located at The Shops at Park Lane, American Girl Dallas features an all-new look and feel that honors our heritage and offers exciting experiences and new ways to celebrate that will make any visit a special day to remember.”

“Whether girls and their families are dining in the charming cafe or getting made-to-match looks in the Dolled Up Salon, American Girl Dallas promises to be the place to create unforgettable memories together,” she continued.

American Girl announced last year its move to The Shops at Park Lane after being at Galleria Dallas for more than 16 years.

The 14,720-square-foot store will consist of two levels with activities for guests, including a space for photos, a floor-to-ceiling dollhouse, and a new cafe for guests and their dolls with brunch, lunch, and teatime. There will also be American Girl dolls on display, including their signature dolls and doll-and-girl matching outfits.

“American Girl is an iconic, experiential retailer that spans generations,” Northwood Retail president Ward Kampf said. “The brand has been enjoyed by children, parents, grandparents, and beyond. We couldn’t be more excited to have the new American Girl store join our expanding tenant lineup at The Shops at Park Lane.”

The Dolled Up Salon will allow girls to get their hair styled, nails done, or ears pierced to match their dolls. Scheduling ahead will allow for packages and options to customize.

The American Girl Cafe has three new rooms available to book for any birthdays or celebrations, and a Berry Bar where guests can purchase pastries.