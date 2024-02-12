Longhorns, Panthers Roll Into Next Round

W.T. White carried the momentum from its stellar regular season into the start of what it hopes will be a deep run in the girls basketball playoffs.

The Longhorns (29-3) crushed West Mesquite 57-10 on Monday in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II bracket to extend their winning streak to 11 games. The last 10 of those victories each came by margins of at least 28 points.

Next up, the District 11-5A champions advance to play Frisco Lone Star — which defeated Frisco Memorial on Monday — in the area round on Thursday.

In other first-round action, 11-5A runner-up Hillcrest cruised to a 54-23 win over North Mesquite behind a game-high 26 points from Emma Yurich, who outscored the Lady Stallions by herself.

The Lady Panthers (23-8) will face perennial power Frisco Liberty in the next round on Thursday. The Redhawks have won 12 straight games and haven’t lost to an in-state opponent since November.