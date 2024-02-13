HP Girls Crush Haltom in Playoff Opener

Winning the regular-season title in District 7-6A gave Highland Park a lower hurdle to clear in the first round of the girls basketball playoffs.

The Lady Scots responded in style with a 64-19 thrashing of Haltom in the Class 6A Region I bi-district round on Monday in Arlington.

They advance to meet Allen — which defeated Coppell on Monday — in the area round at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Carrollton Creekview.

Audrey Walker tallied 13 points and Cate Young added 12 to pace a balanced attack for HP, which led 34-7 at halftime over the Lady Buffs (12-21). Eleven players scored for the Lady Scots (26-8), who extended their winning streak to 13 games overall since late December.