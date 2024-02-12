Youth Water Polo Clinics Aim for Growth

One way to promote long-term sustainability for a relatively new or niche sport is to grow grassroots participation among the youngest members of the community,

That’s the strategy for Highland Park water polo coach Chris Cullen, who will host a series of “Intro to Water Polo” clinics for students in grades 2-6 at the HPHS Natatorium.

The programs are tailored specifically to give young boys and girls in the Park Cities an optimized and age-appropriate introduction to water polo. No experience is required. Registration is available here.

The free, hourlong clinics are slated for Feb. 17 and March 30, with separate sessions for grades 2-4 (at 9-10 a.m.) and grades 5-6 (at 10:15 -11:15 a.m.)

Led by experienced coaches, both sessions will provide an opportunity for kids to learn the basics, whether unfamiliar with the sport or looking to enhance their skills.

HP began its water polo program in 2022, along with many other public schools, when the UIL started sponsoring the sport. The Scots have made the playoffs in both of their varsity seasons thus far.