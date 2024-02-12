Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 5-11

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK:

MISSING IN ACTION: THIS WEEK’S CRIME REPORTS FROM UPPD

The department is transitioning to a new records management system and there is not sufficient information to provide reports subsequent to Feb. 5. We hope to bring you more information next week.

UNIVERSITY PARK

5 Monday

A resident in the 4100 block of University Boulevard reported at 6:19 p.m. that a $28,000 Rolex watch and $5,700 of Cartier jewelry were taken from her home.

A thief stole $60.99 worth of property before 6:30 a.m. from a Sunoco gas station in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

HIGHLAND PARK

5 Monday

Sometime prior to 4:34 p.m., a careless driver hit a GMC Yukon parked in the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue, then took off without leaving information.

Reported at 4:54 p.m. at 4700 Drexel Drive: A fraudster racked up $2,396.35 on a Home Depot credit card opened under a woman’s name without her permission.

Officers made a warrant arrest of a 25-year-old at 11:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of Wycliff Avenue.

6 Tuesday

Officers made a warrant arrest for a probation violation at 5:34 p.m. in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

7 Wednesday

An officer found a gray Trek bicycle with its front wheel unattached prior to 8:00 a.m. in the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

Five joyriders on motorized bikes doing wheelies, swerving through traffic, and speeding on sidewalks didn’t pause at the stop sign at Beverly Drive and St. Johns Drive, or for the officer who attempted to make a traffic stop at about 4:35 p.m.

8 Thursday

Officers arrested a man for possession of drug paraphernalia at 3:31 a.m. in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

9 Friday

Reported at 4700 Drexel Drive at 6:51 a.m.: A keychain with two Mercedes-Benz keys, seven USPS keys, one key fob, two Kingston thumb drives, and seven other keys was found on the Katy Trail and booked into the police evidence room.

Officers were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. to Starbucks in Highland Park Village to retrieve a lost and found box with various items, including a Texas driver’s license, a black Suavell wallet, two passports, a blue Chase Visa debit card, tan and black leopard print Deesse glasses, and a black Lululemon bag containing $135.33 and Ulta, Dear Hannah, and Lululemon gift cards.