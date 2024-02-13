Comings and Goings
NOW OPEN
Storied Beauty
Preston Royal Village
The beauty boutique and skincare company founded by Dallas native Lindsay Freeman offers a customized skin care concierge service. The brand will soon offer facials and other services and plans to hold events each month that will bring in beauty and wellness specialists to speak to the community.
JOEY
NorthPark Center
The restaurant, which features a globally inspired food and beverage menu, opened its first Dallas location Jan. 18.
Navy Blooms
Preston Center
The brand with a goal to celebrate all occasions — holidays, birthdays, sororities, schools, and more — has opened a storefront after previously operating only online.
Bezos Academy Preschool
Presbyterian Village North
The tuition-free, full-day preschool opened in early November and is one of four Bezos Academies set to open in Dallas.
JINYA
Preston Hollow Village
The ramen bar offers more than a dozen dishes that are slowly simmered for 20 hours to ensure a deep flavor. This is the brand’s 13th location in Texas.
Smoothie King
7718 Forest Lane
Husband-and-wife team Kyle and Jamillah DeGroat’s passion to build a family legacy and create a healthy lifestyle has led to the launch of their first franchise location of the smoothie brand.
MOVING
Peacock Alley
2711 Fairmount St.
The luxury bedding and bath store is moving from the Design District to Uptown in late January as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary.
BYREDO
NorthPark Center
The brand, which creates a range of products such as fragrance, makeup, home items, leather goods, and accessories, recently moved to a new location on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.
EXPANDING
Tolleson Wealth Management
Highland Park, University Park
The wealth management company recently completed the finishing touches on its Highland Park office and expansion to a second office location and bank branch in University Park. These collaborative working spaces were designed with a new client experience in mind.
CLOSED
Baldo’s Ice Cream
6401 Hillcrest Ave., Suite 102
The gourmet ice cream shop’s last day of business was Dec. 30.