Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Storied Beauty

Preston Royal Village

The beauty boutique and skincare company founded by Dallas native Lindsay Freeman offers a customized skin care concierge service. The brand will soon offer facials and other services and plans to hold events each month that will bring in beauty and wellness specialists to speak to the community.

JOEY

NorthPark Center

The restaurant, which features a globally inspired food and beverage menu, opened its first Dallas location Jan. 18.

Navy Blooms

Preston Center

The brand with a goal to celebrate all occasions — holidays, birthdays, sororities, schools, and more — has opened a storefront after previously operating only online.

Bezos Academy Preschool

Presbyterian Village North

The tuition-free, full-day preschool opened in early November and is one of four Bezos Academies set to open in Dallas.

Bezos Academy Preschool JINYA Tolleson Wealth Management

JINYA

Preston Hollow Village

The ramen bar offers more than a dozen dishes that are slowly simmered for 20 hours to ensure a deep flavor. This is the brand’s 13th location in Texas.

Smoothie King

7718 Forest Lane

Husband-and-wife team Kyle and Jamillah DeGroat’s passion to build a family legacy and create a healthy lifestyle has led to the launch of their first franchise location of the smoothie brand.

MOVING

Peacock Alley

2711 Fairmount St.

The luxury bedding and bath store is moving from the Design District to Uptown in late January as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary.

BYREDO

NorthPark Center

The brand, which creates a range of products such as fragrance, makeup, home items, leather goods, and accessories, recently moved to a new location on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

EXPANDING

Tolleson Wealth Management

Highland Park, University Park

The wealth management company recently completed the finishing touches on its Highland Park office and expansion to a second office location and bank branch in University Park. These collaborative working spaces were designed with a new client experience in mind.

CLOSED

Baldo’s Ice Cream

6401 Hillcrest Ave., Suite 102

The gourmet ice cream shop’s last day of business was Dec. 30.