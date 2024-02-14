Scots Hold Off Jesuit in Rivalry Rematch

Highland Park bounced back from its first loss of the boys soccer season with a 2-1 road win over Jesuit Dallas on Tuesday.

After a scoreless draw in the first meeting between the two neighborhood rivals last month — the only time all season that HP has been shut out — the game marked the first instance in 13 games this season in which Jesuit has allowed more than one goal.

Plus, it enables the Scots (12-1-3, 5-1-3) to surge into third place in the District 7-6A standings, just ahead of the Rangers (9-2-2, 5-2-2) as the schedule passes the halfway point.

Both teams are behind district leader Irving and also Lake Highlands, which topped the Scots 3-1 on Feb. 9 in new HP head coach Scott Turner’s first matchup against the program where he was previously an assistant.

Elias Taft scored an early goal to give momentum to HP, while George Horvat added a late tally to keep Jesuit within striking distance.

Next up, the Scots will return home on Friday to resume district play against Irving MacArthur, while the Rangers travel to face Richardson Berkner.