Dallas Service Forum Announces Luncheon, $65K Grant

Dallas Service Forum will host its annual luncheon and silent auction on April 23 at Northwood Club.

The theme, “A Living Legacy of Service and Giving,” was announced by this year’s chair and former DSF president Marla Nunally. President Ginny Delflache also announced that a $65,000 grant was made to partnering agencies.

The luncheon guest speaker will be author, CEO, and national radio show host Judy Gaman. She’s the author of seven books and inspires her audiences with a message of finding passion and living with purpose.

“We are delighted to present Judy Gaman to attendees at our luncheon as she inspires all of us to live our best lives,” Nunally said.

“This annual luncheon and fundraiser allows DSF to continue our 46-year legacy of service and giving, as exemplified in this recent grant to our agency partners,” DSF president Ginny Delflache continued.

Agencies supported by Dallas Service Forum and sharing the $65,000 grant allocation are Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, Ebby House, The Family Place, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center, Juliette Fowler Communities, Network of Community Ministries, and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

The luncheon will begin at 10:30 a.m. and include a reception, raffle, wine pull, silent auction, and seated luncheon.

Luncheon tickets are $200, and sponsorships are available beginning at $500. To purchase tickets and for sponsorship information, visit dallasserviceforum.org.