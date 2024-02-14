Out & About: AutoNation Check Presentation for Wipe Out Kids Cancer

AutoNation presented Wipe Out Kids Cancer with a $58,800 check during a Jan. 18 special event hosted by BMW Dallas, an AutoNation dealership.

Caryle Cowheart of AutoNation and BG Products major account sales manager Mark Nelson presented the donation to WOKC CEO Kris Cumnock.

The donation came from a collaborative initiative between BG Products and AutoNation, where BG Products matched the sales of their automotive products in AutoNation stores and contributed 100% of this match to WOKC.

AutoNation Associate Greg Bryant further contributed to the cause by hosting a local golf tournament fundraiser. These efforts combined resulted in the nearly $60,000 donation.