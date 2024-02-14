Out & About: Broadway Dallas 2024 Gala

Broadway Dallas welcomed more than 380 Dallas leaders, philanthropists, and art lovers to to Broadway Dallas’ 2024 Gala featuring a full performance of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL.

The event, chaired by John Quattrocchi and Joseph DeMartino, raised $900,000 in support of Broadway Dallas’ education and community outreach programs.

The “Broadway meets rock and roll affair” was held at the Music Hall at Fair Park and started with a pre-show cocktail reception, followed by a three-course, chef-curated dinner menu.

During dinner, 21 Frenship High school students performed a Tina tribute medley performance, followed by a live auction. The evening continued with the full musical performance, followed by a Tina-themed after party.

Gala proceeds support the nonprofit’s mission to spread the gift of Broadway to more than 40,000 students and their families each year, including the 3,400 Dallas ISD students who participate in Dallas ISD day and more than 5,000 students from 75 schools who participate in the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards.