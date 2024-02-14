Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 5-11

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POOL PROWLER

A burglar stole a man’s pool heater at an unprovided time Feb. 6 in the 10700 block of Camellia Drive.

5 Monday

Reported around 1:01 p.m.: found property at Inwood Village.

A burglar used a woman’s vehicle without consent before 9:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Glenwick Lane.

At an unprovided time, a burglar entered a woman’s car and rummaged through it in the 5000 block of Brookview Drive.

6 Tuesday

A burglar stole property from the bed of a truck before 7:57 a.m. in the parking lot of 7-Eleven in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen before 2:13 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the 6200 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Before 3:05 p.m., a destructor damaged a man’s vehicle in the parking lot of Starbucks in the 12200 block of Inwood Road.

Recovered around 3:50 p.m.: a stolen license plate out of Duncanville in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Damaged before 4:31 p.m.: a man’s property in the Sherry Lane Place parking lot.

A shoplifter, who is “no longer welcome at (the) location,” stole from a NorthPark Center retail store before 5:32 p.m.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

7 Wednesday

Two copper cable crooks took copper wire from a telephone pole before 1:38 p.m. in the 11100 block of Russwood Circle.

8 Thursday

A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle before 10:34 a.m. in the 4300 block of Hallmark Drive.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s parked vehicle at an unknown time in the 6700 block of Mimosa Lane.

Damaged at an unprovided time: the left panel of a man’s car parked in the 8300 block of Douglas Avenue. The crook also stole the car’s tail lights.

9 Friday

Reported around 11:03 a.m.: found property at a NorthPark Center retail store.

An unwelcome NorthPark Center visitor was criminally trespassed from a retail store around 11:03 a.m.

A “suspicious person” was reported around 1:22 p.m. in the 12000 block of Tavel Circle.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen from the Everleigh Forestwood parking lot at an unprovided time.

10 Saturday

A shoplifter received a criminal trespass warning around 3:46 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a woman and damaged her property before 5:47 p.m. at Walgreens in the 6700 block of West Northwest Highway.

An aggressor assaulted a man with a stun gun and damaged his door frame before 10:20 p.m. at an apartment in the 4800 block of West Lovers Lane.

Reported at an unprovided time: found property in the 6000 block of Luther Lane.

A license plate looter stole a woman’s front license plate off her car parked at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

11 Sunday

Reported around 3:43 a.m.: abandoned property in the 6600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

At an unlisted time, a burglar stole property from a man’s car in a parking lot in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

Burglarized at an unprovided time: a woman’s car in a parking lot in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

A burglar pried open the door of a medical office in the 6200 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway at an unprovided time.

At an unprovided time, a burglar broke into a man’s home in the 7100 block of Baxtershire Drive and stole property.

A reckless driver hit a man’s car parked at NorthPark Center and fled the scene without leaving information at an unknown time.