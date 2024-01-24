Dallas Stray Cats Can Receive Free Spay, Neuter Services

Dallas Animal Services and Spay Neuter Network have partnered to provide free spay or neuter services for free-roaming cats in Dallas.

This service will also include rabies vaccination, FVRCP vaccination, microchipping, and ear clipping, which is a painless process where the tip of the left ear is clipped so future trappers know the cat has been fixed and vaccinated.

Dallas Animal Services and Alley Cat Allies believe this is the most humane way to reduce overpopulation of free-roaming cats.

“SNN is committed to helping reduce pet overpopulation, and this includes the free-roaming cats in our community,” SNN executive director Jordan Craig said. “SNN and DAS are working together to make these services more accessible to our community members so that we can help more cats.”

To participate in the program, the applicant must get a service request number from the city of Dallas 311. This can be found online HERE, and only one SR address is required per address.

Once the applicant has an SR number, they may bring cats in a humane trap to Spay Neuter Network’s Dallas clinic. Each applicant may bring up to four cats per day, and the office will accept 12 total cats per day on Thursdays and Fridays.

The program requires the cat is feral or unowned and free-roaming within the city of Dallas.