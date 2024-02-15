HP Star Pitcher Also Provides Experience, Leadership in Basketball 

Stribling enjoys the grind of being a two-sport athlete during his senior year

Jordan Stribling’s future after graduation is on the pitcher’s mound. Yet he also remains drawn to the basketball court.

Despite being an elite baseball recruit, the 6-foot-6 Highland Park senior knew his basketball teammates needed his leadership on a young roster almost devoid of varsity experience.

So, after a spring and summer traveling around the country for baseball showcases and tournaments, Stribling returned to the gym, committed to building on a promising junior campaign by diversifying his game.

“It shows what a natural athlete he is,” said HP basketball coach David Piehler. “As far as experience, he’s our bridge from last year to this year.”

That meant that rather than just being a secondary low-post offensive option and rebounder, Stribling had to strengthen his defense, perimeter shooting, and ball handling.

“This year, I knew I was taking many more shots,” said Stribling, who tallied 35 dunks last season. “I had to take it to the paint more and score more.”

He has emerged as the leading scorer on a tall yet inexperienced HP squad that aims to make another Class 6A playoff run in February. He’s been able to space the floor and score off the dribble more than in the past.

Stribling’s dunk keyed a five-point possession late in regulation during the District 7-6A opener against Richardson on Dec. 19 before the Scots eventually fell in overtime.

Less than two weeks later, he made a game-winning free throw in a tournament game against Mansfield Summit, a 5A state semifinalist last year.

“I like his calmness. He doesn’t get too rattled,” Piehler said. “The temperament that he needs to have as a pitcher helps in basketball. He has a very even keel.”

In baseball, Stribling showcased his 90-plus mph fastball during a playoff win for the Scots to cap his sophomore campaign. The University of Texas verbal commit missed last season with an injury but is set to return as the HP staff ace this year.

Stribling has become a more vocal leader for his basketball teammates and embraced the challenge of being a two-sport athlete. His schedule has him in two athletic periods — one for basketball and one for baseball. Add in training and academic commitments, and he estimates that leaves less than two hours of free time each day.

“It’s very hard,” Stribling said. “But I like to be busy all the time. I enjoy doing it.”