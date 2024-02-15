University Park Recognizes Employees of the Year

University Park’s 2023 employees of the year, Belinda Aldrete and Rafael Alva, have devoted a combined 45 years of service to the city.

Employee of the year Belinda Aldrete (right) and Mayor Tommy Stewart. PHOTO: Courtesy University Park

Aldrete, a member of the Human Resources team, has spent 25 years with University Park. “She’s the one that makes the wheels go round,” city manager Robbie Corder said of Aldrete before the Feb. 8 state of the city address. “For a quarter of our city’s existence, she’s been here doing this.”

Aldrete’s coworkers noted her “commitment to bringing a warm welcome to new employees to the city family,” in information presented at the state of the city.

“He’s out there every day making sure that our utilities work,” Corder said of Alva, a member of the infrastructure maintenance team. “And they’ve done that through rain. They’ve done that through ice. They’ve done it through snow.”

Information presented at the state of the city praised Alva’s “positive attitude, hard work and dedication.”

“They’re inspiring to me, and they make me want to be a better person and a better manager for this community because we have such great people,” Corder said. “I would put our people up against any city out there in Texas and in the country.”