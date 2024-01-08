Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 1-7

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT-SO-HAPPY NEW YEAR

Reported around 12:55 p.m. Jan. 1: A woman’s Cult Gaia purse holding her driver’s license and Alfa Romeo key fob were stolen the night before at Park House social club.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Monday

An 18-year-old was caught drunk driving around 2:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Lovers Lane.

4 Thursday

A burglar damaged the driver’s side window and front passenger side floorboard of a man’s locked Jeep parked at The Plaza at Preston Center before 5:43 p.m.

A drunk driver was involved in a car accident around 8:18 p.m. in the 3300 block of Purdue Street.

5 Friday

How easy was it for a burglar to steal three identity documents, two credit/debit cards, $300 cash, and a Vera Bradley purse around 7:05 a.m. from a Toyota Camry in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane? The vehicle was left unlocked.

7 Sunday

A burglar stole a 61-year-old woman’s Range Rover before 11:30 a.m. from the 3800 block of Colgate Avenue.

A 59-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving around 10:51 p.m. in the 2900 block of University Boulevard.

HIGHLAND PARK

1 Monday

A burglar broke the glass of a woman’s GMC Yukon XL, broke the steering column, and left pieces of what appeared to be the ignition laying on the floorboard of the driver’s seat overnight in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue.

2 Tuesday

Reported around 10:59 a.m.: A reckless driver hit a woman’s Mercedes parked at Highland Park Village around 3:37 p.m. Dec. 31 and fled the scene without leaving information.

Arrested around 6:22 p.m.: a 52-year-old drunk driver in the 8200 block of Kate Street.

3 Wednesday

A thief stole a Ridgid saw, a Milwaukee tool box, a Ridgid tool box, a duffel bag, and miscellaneous tools that belonged to two men before 8:41 a.m. from the bed of a truck parked in the 4300 block of Lorraine Avenue.

A 20-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance around 3:54 p.m. in the 5700 block of Armstrong Parkway.

4 Thursday

A 17-year-old drunk driver was arrested around 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Preston Road and Edmondson Avenue.

A 26-year-old was arrested around 1:42 p.m. for a Class C warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia at Highland Park Village.

A reckless driver swiped a woman’s Lexus in the north parking lot at Highland Park Village and fled the scene without leaving information before 6:21 p.m.

6 Saturday

A 32-year-old was arrested for unlicensed carry of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia around 12:54 a.m. in the 4200 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

7 Sunday

Around 12 p.m., a car burglar evaded officers in a Honda Accord in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue.