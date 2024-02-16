Friday, February 16, 2024

PHOTOS: Tamytha Cameron Photography
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Out & About: United Way ‘Democracy in America’

Maria Lawson

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas kicked off its “Democracy in America” series to encourage a healthy democracy positioned to meet the biggest challenges facing the community.

The Jan. 16 event brought former Mayor Mike Rawlings and Margaret Spellings, president and CEO of Washington-based Bipartisan Policy Center.

Guests heard a panel discussion featuring Rawlings and Spellings, moderated by Jason Downing, COO of client and market growth at Deloitte and co-chair of the Ruth Sharp Altshuler Tocqueville Circle.

More than 100 members of the $25,000 Circle of the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Ruth Sharp Altshuler Tocqueville Society, as well as other distinguished guests, were in attendance. The event also included a curated art tour of Old Parkland, hosted by Crow Holdings CEO Michael Levy.

