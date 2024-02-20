PC Resident to Debut First Novel at 83

Park Cities resident Virginia “Jennie” Reeves, 83, is launching her debut novel, Once in the Blue Moon, on March 5.

She will host a book signing at 5:30 p.m. March 6 at Interabang Books.

“Once in the Blue Moon harks back to a simpler time of storytelling, with a classic theme of forgiveness, hope, and the power of true love,” Reeves said. “There’s something beautiful about a novel done the old way, particularly when there’s enough heart to make you weep.”

The novel is set in 1940s Oklahoma on a red dirt cotton farm, grounded in the realities of life near the end of World War II. Maggie and her family face the loss of their home and dad to whiskey. Against truths and accidents, Maggie struggles in the dark and lonesome farmhouse.

Maggie, her sisters, and her mother come together to overcome humiliation and tragedy. The book is described as a tale of willpower in ordinary people who act with courage and grit — ultimately one of resilience, forgiveness, and redemption.

Reeves was born and raised on a cotton farm in Oklahoma and is married to a man she met when she was 14 after leaving the farm. The novel is inspired by the author’s family stories and life of hard work, endless energy, and passion.