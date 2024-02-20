Out & About: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon

More than 600 Leukemia & Lymphoma Society supporters donning red, pink, and purple attire could be found at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center Feb. 8 for the nonprofit’s 40th-anniversary St. Valentine’s Day luncheon.

The event was chaired by Brooke Shelby and Samantha Wortley, and the honorary chairs were Debbie Hayhurst, Libby Hunt, and Sharon McCullough.

The luncheon started with a champagne reception where guests mingled and placed bids in the silent auction, which featured jewelry, art, home decor, glam, a mahjong party, dining, staycations and vacations, and more.

Guests then proceeded to the performance hall for the program, live auction and paddle raise, and fashion show.

“Thank you for your 40 years of love, 40 years of generosity, and for joining up this milestone year,” emcee and FOX4 evening anchor Clarice Tinsley said. “What we do today, together, will provide a more hope-filled horizon for the 1.6 million people currently battling blood cancer across our country.”

At the program’s conclusion, guests found their tables for an herb grilled chicken salad followed by dessert.