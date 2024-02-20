HP Football District Won’t Include Lufkin

The Highland Park football team has been spared a three-hour, regular-season bus ride to Lufkin, after all.

A UIL appeals committee on Tuesday voted to grant Lufkin’s appeal for district reassignment within Class 5A Division I. Lufkin will now be in District 9 with schools ranging from Beaumont to Galveston for the next two years.

That leaves HP in a seven-team District 7 configuration that is still geographically diverse. The Scots will face Burleson Centennial, Cleburne, Joshua, Midlothian, Red Oak, and Tyler in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The change also means HP and each of its new district foes will add a fourth nondistrict game to their schedules to replace Lufkin, and bye weeks will be staggered throughout district play.

Currently, the Scots are slated to match up with Lovejoy, Rockwall-Heath, and Jesuit Dallas before the start of 7-5A play. A full schedule should be finalized in the coming days. The 2024 season starts on Aug 30.