Rita Wilson to Speak at This Year’s Chick Lit Luncheon

Actress, singer, songwriter, and producer Rita Wilson will speak at Community Partners of Dallas’ 18th-annual Chick Lit Luncheon.

The event will be held March 22 at the Hilton Anatole Dallas.

The event chairs are longtime CPD supporters Lisa Ogle and Cathy James, with Christine McKenny as honorary chair.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome the inimitable Rita Wilson to the Chick Lit Luncheon stage for our 18th-annual event,” CPD president and CEO Joanna Clarke said. “Whether you are a fan of her music, her memorable roles in both films and television, or the box office hits that she has produced, like Mama Mia and My Big Fat Greek Wedding, she is sure to entertain and inspire.”

The luncheon will start at 10:30 a.m. with a wine reception, followed by a seated luncheon and conversation with Wilson. Tables begin at $3,000 and are on sale now, and individual tickets will go on sale in March if space permits.

“We are also extremely grateful for our luncheon co-chairs,” Clarke said. “These fabulous, seasoned fundraisers will not only ensure a luncheon to remember, but will also raise much-needed funds to support CPD’s mission of giving abused and neglected children what they need today to thrive tomorrow.”

See the CPD website for more information.