Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Maryjane Bonfield (left) and Doug Woodward will continue their service on HPISD's board of trustees. PHOTO: Courtesy HPISD
Woodward, Bonfield to Continue Service on HPISD School Board

Sarah Hodges

HPISD board of trustees members Maryjane Bonfield and Doug Woodward will continue their service for additional three-year terms.

The filing window for the May 4, 2024 election closed on Feb. 16, and no other candidates completed applications for a place on the ballot, according to the election information section of the HPISD website.

Bonfield and Woodward were both elected to the board of trustees in May 2021. Bonfield is serving as board president, and Woodward is finance officer. The seven members of the board of trustees do not receive any compensation.

