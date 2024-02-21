City Manager T.C. Broadnax Resigns

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax will resign June 3, at the suggestion of the majority of the Dallas City Council.

“This resignation is a necessary step toward fostering an environment conducive to maximizing the potential of our beloved city,” a news release about the resignation says.

The release says the relationship between Broadnax and Mayor Eric Johnson has hindered the city’s ability to reach its full potential.

“Dallas City Council members are committed to stepping into the void of leadership and working collaboratively to chart a new course for the city,” the release says. “It is essential to recognize that effective governance requires collective effort and a shared commitment to the well-being of our community.”

The City Council will conduct a national search for a new city manager who shares their vision for the city’s future: “We are confident that with the support of our residents and stakeholders, we will emerge from this transition stronger and more united.”

This resignation comes almost two years after the City Council voted not to fire Broadnax after he and Johnson reached an agreement to work together to address city issues.

