Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 12-18

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A VALENTINE’S LETDOWN

A man’s left and right tail lights were stolen off of his Ford F150 at an unprovided time Feb. 14 in a parking lot in the 8200 block of Douglas Avenue.

12 Monday

Reported around 3:31 p.m.: a dog bite in the 5600 block of Amherst Avenue.

13 Tuesday

Reported around 12:08 a.m.: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

Stolen around 8:18 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.

A burglar stole property from a man’s locked vehicle at an unprovided time in the 6400 block of Royalton Drive.

14 Wednesday

A man’s vehicle was stolen and recovered before 4:11 p.m. in the 6700 block of Joyce Way.

A reckless driver fled the scene of a crash around 10:43 p.m. in the 6200 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a woman’s property from an apartment in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle.

Reported in the NorthPark Center parking lot: unauthorized use of a GMC Denali pick-up truck at an unprovided time.

PHOTO: Unsplash

15 Thursday

An out-of-town stolen vehicle was recovered before 11:14 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Caught around 9:40 p.m.: a drunk driver in the 5700 block of West Northwest Highway.

A home in the 4400 block of Pomona Road was reported open around 11:17 p.m.

16 Friday

An illegally parked public drunk was caught around 6:03 p.m. in the 10400 block of Strait Lane.

Stolen before 6:18 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

17 Saturday

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of Preston Valley Shopping Center.

A burglar broke a man’s car window and stole money at an unprovided time in the 5800 block of Azalea Lane.

18 Sunday

PHOTO: Pixabay

A burglar entered a man’s car without damage and stole property at an unprovided time outside of Rex’s Seafood and Market.

Stolen from the 6500 block of Woodland Drive: a man’s vehicle at an unprovided time.