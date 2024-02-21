Wednesday, February 21, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Unsplash
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 12-18

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A VALENTINE’S LETDOWN

A man’s left and right tail lights were stolen off of his Ford F150 at an unprovided time Feb. 14 in a parking lot in the 8200 block of Douglas Avenue.

12 Monday

Reported around 3:31 p.m.: a dog bite in the 5600 block of Amherst Avenue.

13 Tuesday

Reported around 12:08 a.m.: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

Stolen around 8:18 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.

A burglar stole property from a man’s locked vehicle at an unprovided time in the 6400 block of Royalton Drive.

14 Wednesday

A man’s vehicle was stolen and recovered before 4:11 p.m. in the 6700 block of Joyce Way.

A reckless driver fled the scene of a crash around 10:43 p.m. in the 6200 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a woman’s property from an apartment in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle.

Reported in the NorthPark Center parking lot: unauthorized use of a GMC Denali pick-up truck at an unprovided time.

PHOTO: Unsplash

15 Thursday

An out-of-town stolen vehicle was recovered before 11:14 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Caught around 9:40 p.m.: a drunk driver in the 5700 block of West Northwest Highway.

A home in the 4400 block of Pomona Road was reported open around 11:17 p.m.

16 Friday

An illegally parked public drunk was caught around 6:03 p.m. in the 10400 block of Strait Lane.

Stolen before 6:18 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

17 Saturday 

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of Preston Valley Shopping Center.

A burglar broke a man’s car window and stole money at an unprovided time in the 5800 block of Azalea Lane.

18 Sunday

PHOTO: Pixabay

A burglar entered a man’s car without damage and stole property at an unprovided time outside of Rex’s Seafood and Market.

Stolen from the 6500 block of Woodland Drive: a man’s vehicle at an unprovided time.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Proud to Serve Our Community

Patricia Martin 0

How to Become a Shining Beacon of Moral Righteousness

Eric Nicholson 0

Pandemic Experience Provides Lessons Through Family Conversations

Bethany Erickson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.