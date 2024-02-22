Thursday, February 22, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: HPHS Theatre Department
Arts Events News Park Cities Schools 

HPHS Theater Students Stage Production of ‘Into the Woods’

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments ,

Highland Park High School’s theater students will bring fairy tales to life in March during their production of Into the Woods. The production, which features music from Stephen Sondheim, runs from March 1-3, with showtimes at 7 p.m. on March 1-2, and at 2 p.m. on March 3. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

The show is directed by Tyler Perring, with Jaron Pierce as the Baker, Esra Melech as the Baker’s Wife, Claire Vaughn as Cinderella, Kate Denton as Jack, Abby Waugh as Little Red Riding Hood, and McKinley Meece as the Witch.

Visit this website for more information or to buy tickets.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Park Cities People Classifieds 12/16/11

People Newspapers Advertising 0

Classifieds Nov. 8, 2013

People Newspapers Advertising 0

HPISD Trustees Begin Forming Bond Advisory Committee

Sarah Hodges 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.