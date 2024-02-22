HPHS Theater Students Stage Production of ‘Into the Woods’

Highland Park High School’s theater students will bring fairy tales to life in March during their production of Into the Woods. The production, which features music from Stephen Sondheim, runs from March 1-3, with showtimes at 7 p.m. on March 1-2, and at 2 p.m. on March 3. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

The show is directed by Tyler Perring, with Jaron Pierce as the Baker, Esra Melech as the Baker’s Wife, Claire Vaughn as Cinderella, Kate Denton as Jack, Abby Waugh as Little Red Riding Hood, and McKinley Meece as the Witch.

Visit this website for more information or to buy tickets.