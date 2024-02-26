Monday, February 26, 2024

HPMS Paraprofessional Resigns, Accused of Possession of Obscene Material

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments

A staff member at Highland Park Middle School accused of possession of pornography or obscene material resigned Feb. 22.

“Last week a paraprofessional was found with an inappropriate image at MIS/HPMS. When this was addressed, the employee immediately resigned. The District promptly notified the appropriate authorities as we never condone unacceptable behavior in our schools,” HPISD said in a written statement.

The potential offense was classified under Sec. 21.15 of the Texas Penal Code, which includes either creating or transmitting pornography without consent. Offenses under the section are state jail felonies. 

The Criminal Investigations Division was notified, and Child Protective Services would interview school staff, according to a University Park Police Department report.

The police department said in an email that “this case is still under investigation and involves a juvenile,” and that no further information was available.

