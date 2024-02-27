Animal Services Offers Adoption Incentives This Weekend

Friends of Dallas Animal Services will offer the first 75 people to adopt a dog from the shelter from Friday through Sunday a $50 Petco gift card.

The shelter is at 139% capacity for dogs, with large-breed dogs making up the population’s majority.

“We have a robust foster program with more than 1,000 pets in foster homes, and our adoptions have been steady, but that simply hasn’t been enough to keep up with the sheer volume of intake,” Dallas Animal Services assistant general manager Sarah Sheek said. “We are trying every strategy we can to find positive outcomes, and we’re asking the community to come out this weekend to help us save lives.”

Dallas Animal Services’ BeDallas90 Campaign has a mission to achieve a 90% live release rate. The department achieved the 90% benchmark for the 2019-2020 fiscal year and hopes to regain ground in the coming year. The live release rate for dogs and cats was 85% in January 2024.

Those interested in adopting or fostering dogs from Dallas Animal Services are urged to visit 1818 N. Westmoreland Road. The department’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

To view the shelter’s adoptable pets or for more information on how to help the department, visit BeDallas90.org.