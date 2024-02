Landmark’s Inwood Theatre has reopened after it received a lock-out notice on its door on Feb. 19.

Los Bastardos, a theater troupe that performs a live shadow cast on the last Saturday of each month during showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, told People Newspapers they performed in the theater on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Inwood Village lease representatives did not respond to our requests for comment, nor did Landmark’s head of brand marketing, Mark Mulcahy.

(READ: Inwood Theatre Temporarily Closed)