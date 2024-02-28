Clayton Lynn Sawyers, age 75, of Kemp, Texas, passed away on December 12, 2023, after a year-long battle with bile duct cancer.

Clayton was born on November 3, 1948, to Ralph and Daisy Sawyers in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1967, he went to college at Tyler Junior College.

Clayton went on to work at the Texas Body Shop in Oak Cliff with his father. Clayton later owned Texas Body Shop and had the privilege of working on many cars for friends and clients.

In 1967, Clayton met Martha Womack at Tyler Junior College. Clayton and Martha went on to have 4 daughters, Jacque Sawyers, Emilie Sawyers, Aimee Rado, and Elizabeth Sawyers. Clayton lived in the Park Cities for 35 years before moving to Cedar Creek Country Club.

In 2023, Clayton retired and spent most of his time being Santa Claus to hundreds, if not more, of children and adults. Clayton was a professional Santa Claus for over 20 years and played Santa for friends and family for 48 years.

Clayton was predeceased by his father, Ralph Sawyers, and his mother, Daisy Sawyers. He is survived by his spouse Martha Sawyers, his children, Jacque Sawyers, Emilie Sawyers, Aimee and Kiel Rado, Elizabeth Sawyers, his sister Denise Bunch, and nephews James Bunch and Sean Bunch.