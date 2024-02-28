Wednesday, February 28, 2024

People Newspapers

Highland Park Town Council. PHOTO: William Taylor
News Park Cities 

Two Run for HP Mayor, Six Run for Town Council Member

Maria Lawson 0 Comments ,

Two candidates have filed to run for mayor and six have filed for Town Council seats for Highland Park’s May 4 election.

The mayoral candidates are as follows:

  • Incumbent Will C. Beecherl
  • Sam Tamborello

The Town Council candidates are as follows:

  • Incumbent Marc Myers
  • Incumbent Lydia Novakov
  • Incumbent Don Snell
  • Incumbent Leland White
  • Alan Friedman
  • Bob Tabesh

All five Town Council member positions are up for election.

We will ask candidates to fill out a People Newspapers questionnaire that will run on our site as the election comes closer.

