Two Run for HP Mayor, Six Run for Town Council Member

Two candidates have filed to run for mayor and six have filed for Town Council seats for Highland Park’s May 4 election.

The mayoral candidates are as follows:

Incumbent Will C. Beecherl

Sam Tamborello

The Town Council candidates are as follows:

Incumbent Marc Myers

Incumbent Lydia Novakov

Incumbent Don Snell

Incumbent Leland White

Alan Friedman

Bob Tabesh

All five Town Council member positions are up for election.

We will ask candidates to fill out a People Newspapers questionnaire that will run on our site as the election comes closer.