Two Run for HP Mayor, Six Run for Town Council Member
Two candidates have filed to run for mayor and six have filed for Town Council seats for Highland Park’s May 4 election.
The mayoral candidates are as follows:
- Incumbent Will C. Beecherl
- Sam Tamborello
The Town Council candidates are as follows:
- Incumbent Marc Myers
- Incumbent Lydia Novakov
- Incumbent Don Snell
- Incumbent Leland White
- Alan Friedman
- Bob Tabesh
All five Town Council member positions are up for election.
We will ask candidates to fill out a People Newspapers questionnaire that will run on our site as the election comes closer.