Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 19-25

Editor’s Note: The Dallas Police Department is facing a technical issue with its reporting system where non-emergency reports can be filed but not automatically forwarded into the department’s record-management system. For this reason, our weekly crime reports appear shorter than normal.

“While the men and women of the Dallas Police Department work each day to prevent crime across our city, it is possible what you are noticing is due to this technical issue — since this information is included in our dashboards,” public information officer Kristin Lowman said. “City of Dallas ITS and the vendor are working to resolve the issue.”

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TOO EASY

How easy was it for a burglar to steal a woman’s property before 3:07 p.m. Feb. 25 in the parking lot of Preston Royal Village? Her vehicle was left unlocked.

19 Monday

A business at Preston Oaks Shopping Center was reported open around 9:30 a.m.

License plate larceny: A thief stole a man’s front license plate at an unprovided time in the 7700 block of Inwood Road.

A thief stole a man’s vehicle at an unprovided time from the parking lot of Preston Royal Village.

20 Tuesday

Reported around 3:16 p.m.: found property in the 6400 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at a retail store at Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

Around 3:25 p.m., a thief stole from NorthPark Center.

21 Wednesday

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 2:34 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

22 Thursday

Completed around 2:47 p.m.: a criminal trespass affidavit at 7-Eleven at Preston Forest Square.

Burglars entered a convenience store around 4:11 p.m. at Inwood Village and stole property.

Someone was sent to the NorthPark Center sobering center around 6:17 p.m.

Reported around 10:04 p.m.: found property in the 6600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Stolen at an unprovided time: property from a construction site in the 6600 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

23 Friday

A “suspicious person” was reported at an unprovided time in the 6200 block of Deloache Avenue.

There was an investigation into the burglary of a woman’s vehicle at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane at an unprovided time.

A burglar damaged a man’s window then stole property from his car at an unprovided time in the parking lot of Preston Forest Square.

24 Saturday

A burglar broke a man’s car window and stole property before 12:03 p.m. in the parking lot of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

A burglar broke a man’s car window and stole property before 12:57 p.m. in the 6800 block of Prestonshire Lane.

Stolen before 2:59 p.m.: a man’s cell phone from the 10600 block of Sandpiper Lane.

A destructor caused damage to a man’s car around 8:19 p.m. in the 4200 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A man was assaulted at an unknown time in the 6200 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

25 Sunday

Reported around 6:20 a.m.: A thief stole property from Lowe’s in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.