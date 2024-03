Highland Park police sent an alert at 2:59 p.m. on March 26 asking residents to avoid the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue to preserve space for emergency personnel responding to a structure fire.

The police sent a second notice at 4:15 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished, but the 3500 block of Normandy would remain closed while first responders completed their on-scene tasks. No injuries were reported.