Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 26-Mar. 3

Sarah Hodges
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: 

RUN FOR IT, FIRE HYDRANT!

A fire hydrant was in the wrong place at the wrong time at about 11:45 a.m. on Monday in the 4500 block of Beverly Drive when it was rolled over by a GMC Denali truck, causing $15,000 damage due to the value of the hydrant and loss of water.

UNIVERSITY PARK

26 Monday

A brazen burglar entered an unlocked vehicle parked on Glenwick Lane sometime before 4:33 p.m.

28 Wednesday

Reported at 10:02 p.m. A fraudster used the identity of a man on McFarlin Boulevard to forge a credit card.

1 Friday

A burger-loving burglar broke into Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburger on Lovers Lane sometime before 10:19 a.m.

Reported at 11:26 a.m.: A thief stole a vehicle from the 7300 block of Tulane Boulevard.

An airpod pincher broke into a vehicle on Bryn Mawr drive prior to 3:29 p.m. and took two pairs of Apple AirPods Pros.

Reported at 7:55 p.m. on Marquette Street: A cyber-criminal made a retaliatory website post.

A reckless driver was arrested at 9:18 p.m. on Greenbrier Drive.

2 Saturday

A thief stole a purse and clothing from an SUV parked in a driveway on Bryn Mawr Drive.

HIGHLAND PARK

26 Monday

Reported at 1:43 p.m.: a would-be intruder attempted to pry open the door to a storage room in Highland Park Village, causing $1,000 damage to the door.

27 Tuesday

Reported at 12:07 p.m. in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue: A forger charged a woman’s Wells Fargo account for $12,497 in unauthorized purchases and utility bill payments.

28 Wednesday

Reported at 1:13 p.m.: A cold-hearted thief stole a pool heater from behind a home in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue.

29 Thursday

A careless driver side-swiped a Lexus RX 350 before 7:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Rheims Place.

A street lamp in the 5300 block of Sewanee Avenue was the unwitting victim of a traffic accident at 10:20 a.m. when it was struck by a vehicle and fell into the street.

Reported at 5:25 p.m.: Sometime between a package and mail delivery, a cell phone was left on the porch of a home in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive.

Sometime prior to 10:12 p.m., a brazen burglar entered a Range Rover parked in Highland Park Village and stole $10,660 worth of loot, including a Goyard purse and two wallets, an Apple MacBook Pro, a Canon G7X Camera, gold and silver jewelry, and Apple AirPods Max.

1 Friday

How easy was it for a thief to steal a backpack containing a Dell Laptop, a passport, Oliver Peoples sunglasses, Bose earbuds, and Beats Studio Buds from a Range Rover in Highland Park Village before 8:15 p.m.? The car was left unlocked.

2 Saturday

A pedaling pilferer stole a Trek Marlin 5 bicycle before 3 p.m. from a garage in the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive.

A man was arrested for public intoxication at 9:36 p.m. in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

3 Sunday

Officers made a warrant arrest of a man at 12 a.m. in the 4900 block of Abbott Avenue.

A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated at 2:31 a.m. at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Lakeside Drive.

A man was arrested for mail theft at 7:13 a.m. in the 4900 block of Abbott Avenue.

